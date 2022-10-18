Home Cities Chennai

Server connectivity hinders property tax collection

The plan to improve property tax collection may be on track, but the city corporation’s IT infrastructure is struggling to keep up.

Published: 18th October 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The plan to improve property tax collection may be on track, but the city corporation’s IT infrastructure is struggling to keep up. The tax collection for the second half-year between October 1 to 15 surpassed the target of Rs 150 crore and registered Rs 214 crore, mainly owing to its 5% rebate promise. However, frequent server failures led to delays, causing embarrassment to the staff.  

“We conduct special property tax camps in areas where there are big apartments and gated communities. We mobilise people, but when the time comes for residents to pay, our handheld devices show ‘server down’, and the residents get angry. It stays down for two to three hours,” said a tax collector on condition of anonymity.

According to corporation data, in the last half-yearly (April 1-Sept 30), Rs 246 crore of the total Rs 698 crore collection (around 35% of the collection) was received through the website and mobile applications and most of the remaining Rs 452 crore were collected by tax collectors.

Some residents who paid through the website said the amount was debited, but the payment did not reflect for several days. “I showed them (corporation staff) my bank statement since the transaction status was pending, and they manually updated it,” said Sriram C, a resident.

Senior corporation officials told TNIE that they have brought the pending and failed transactions down over the last few months. “We are working with banks and our team to change the scheduling algorithm to process the transactions even if one’s status is pending. Earlier, if a transaction was pending, the ones in the queue would be stuck,” said a senior official.

Now, the number of pending transactions has been brought down from thousands to an average of around 30, said officials. As for the server, officials said they were planning an upgrade soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
property tax chennai
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp