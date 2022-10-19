Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras bags National Intellectual Property Award for 2021-22

A total of 133 patents were granted in India and seven abroad. Six patents were licensed, five assigned and 11 commercialised.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has been conferred the ‘National Intellectual Property Award 2021-22 by the Union government for being the top academic institution in the country for patents filing, grants and commercialisation.

The total patent applications filed in India (at least one Indian applicant) by IIT-M in 2021 were 120 and 68 abroad. A total of 133 patents were granted in India and seven abroad. Six patents were licensed, five assigned and 11 commercialised.

The award is given by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The main criteria of evaluation for these awards are patent applications, grants and commercialisation.

Piyush Goyal, Union minister of commerce and industry, presented the award to V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, in New Delhi on October 15. Kamakoti said for any country to become a world leader, protecting intellectual property was vital. The award motivated IIT-M to create more intellectual property of societal impact.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT-Madras
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp