IIT-Madras bags National Intellectual Property Award for 2021-22

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has been conferred the ‘National Intellectual Property Award 2021-22 by the Union government for being the top academic institution in the country for patents filing, grants and commercialisation.

The total patent applications filed in India (at least one Indian applicant) by IIT-M in 2021 were 120 and 68 abroad. A total of 133 patents were granted in India and seven abroad. Six patents were licensed, five assigned and 11 commercialised.

The award is given by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The main criteria of evaluation for these awards are patent applications, grants and commercialisation.

Piyush Goyal, Union minister of commerce and industry, presented the award to V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, in New Delhi on October 15. Kamakoti said for any country to become a world leader, protecting intellectual property was vital. The award motivated IIT-M to create more intellectual property of societal impact.

