Home Cities Chennai

No takers for crumbling Chennai Corp shopping complexes

Over 60 of 117 shops in Alwarpet, RA Puram & Teynampet still await bidders; Tenants complain of lack of functional toilets, damaged infra

Published: 20th October 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation’s shopping complexes in prime localities still lack bidders as they display a lack of maintenance | martin louis

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the possibility of bringing in around `20 crore in revenue annually, many of the city corporation’s shopping complexes, even those in prime locales, have no takers. Reason? They are in various stages of deterioration.

During the recent city-wide rental auction of 117 empty shops in areas including Alwarpet, RA Puram and Teynampet, less than half (53) were auctioned out. Senior corporation officials told TNIE that they are looking for dates for further auctions.

A visit to the corporation’s shopping complexes showed a lack of maintenance. Most of these buildings are without functional toilets and access to top floors. With a maximum rent of `80 per sq ft but with limited facilities and impacted businesses after the pandemic, almost all shops on the first and second floors of these complexes were vacant.

In RA Puram, tenants said only those on the ground floor who have held on to the space for decades chose to stay. “We have had the shop for around 30 years now and our customers are used to this place, so we have stayed here. None of our customers can use the toilet though as there is no water connection and the building has not had an exterior repainting in years,” said Sivarajan (name changed), who has a 200 sq ft shop on the ground floor in RA Puram. He pays a rent of `22,000 with taxes, he said. Most shops in the complex were of 180-200 sq ft area. Only three shops in the complex were taken in the recent auction.

The stairway was dark even during the day and was run down with damaged floors and some were using the space before the staircase for parking. “At least, we are on the ground floor. Nobody is willing to pay for the first and second floors. The complex was full around four years back, but now except for the ground floor, everything is vacant. There was a clothing store on the first floor but women were scared to use the stairway even during the day, let alone after sunset. They vacated soon after,” said Sarthak (name changed), another business owner in the complex.

Another long-time business owner who has a shop in Alwarpet said after the rent was increased three years ago, most businesses vacated the premises and the spaces decayed without maintenance. A revenue official, on condition of anonymity, said the properties could not be maintained due to the lack of funds and in many cases, rents are not paid for months.

Most owners vacated after rent was hiked
A long-time business owner who has a shop in Alwarpet said after the rent had been increased three years ago, most businesses vacated the premises and the spaces decayed without maintenance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp