Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metropolitan Area to become larger by over 1,000 villages

This comes after CM reviewed proposal this month to expand metropolitan area from 1,189 sq km to 5,904 km

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

With the expansion of CMA, funding is expected to become easier | martin louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 10 years of deliberations over the expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area (CMPA), the State government on Friday issued a Government Order (GO) specifying the inclusion of more than 1,000 villages in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts into the CMA.

The GO, which was issued on Friday, however, did not specify how many km will be expanded. It merely said that a proposal by the CMDA member secretary for expansion of CMA, for inclusion of contiguous area under Clause 23-a of Section -II of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, has been accepted.

This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the proposal earlier this month to expand CMA from 1,189 sq km to 5,904 km. Under that, the expanded areas were to be covered under regional plans and not the master plan. It is learnt that CMDA has suggested dividing the entire CMA into three. The existing Chennai Metropolitan Area could be termed as CMA Central and the proposed expanded areas as CMA North and CMA South.

The Chennai Metropolitan Area North will consist of eight talukas, covering a distance of 2,908 sq km. These include Gummidipoondi, Ponneri, Uthukottai, Tirutanni (partly), Arakonnam (partly), Thiruvallur, Poonamallee (partly) and Sriperumbudur. Similarly, the South CMA will have 1,809 sq km and it will include seven talukas - Kancheepuram, Walajabad, Chengalpattu, Thirukalukundram, Thiruporur, Kundrathur (partly) and Vandalur (partly). While the existing Chennai Metropolitan Area of 1,189 sq km will be considered CMA Central.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, which was formed by combining four districts of Rangareddy, Mahboobnagar, Nalgonda and Medak has the largest area of 7,222 sq km under its jurisdiction. With the proposed expansion to 5,904km, Chennai would be the second largest city followed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority which has an area of 4,355 sq km.

S Sridharan, Chairman of the Urban Development/Affordable Housing Committee, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI National) said with the expansion of CMA infrastructure funding will become easier. He also said it will result in organised growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMDA CMPA Chennai Metropolitan Area
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp