Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Journo dies after fall into trench dug for drain works

The officials with the State Highways Department said they will look into whether the contractor has violated the bidding norms.

Published: 23rd October 2022 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

S Muthukrishnan

S Muthukrishnan

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A young journalist died after he had an accidental fall into an under-construction stormwater drain in the city. The 25-year-old S Muthukrishnan was a content editor with the digital section of the Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai.

He was returning home after work late on Saturday night when he fell into an under-construction stormwater drain near a movie hall at Ashok Nagar. He apparently tried to leap over the trench dug for the drain work but slipped and fell into it. However, he managed to clamber up. He called his friends and informed them about his fall and went home. His friends who went to meet him found him feeling unwell and took him to a nearby clinic.

The doctors at the clinic advised him to hurry to a hospital where they scanning facilities. Eventually he ended up in Royapettah Government Hospital where he was under treatment. But he succumbed at around 3 pm on Sunday evening, said a senior police officer.

"Since there was no external bleeding, Muthukrishnan did not realise the extent of the injury. His condition deteriorated as time went by," the senior officer said. 

The MGR Nagar police, who have registered a case and are investigating, said that Muthukrishnan was a native of Puliyangudi in the Tenkasi district. 

On Saturday night, after work, at around 12 midnight, he was returning home to Kandanchavadi near Perungudi when he had the fatal fall.

The State Highways Department has taken up the construction work of the drain. The police claim that barricades have been used to alert the people. But because of the difficulties caused by the work, people had mobility issues and had no other option but to move the barricade to help them traverse the area. 

The officials with the State Highways Department said they will look into whether the contractor has violated the bidding norms. The officials had the stock reply, "We will look into the issue." 

Muthukrishnan was the only son to his parents. He has completed a degree in engineering. He previously worked with the Vikatan Group and Thanthi TV before joining Puthiya Thalaimurai. 

Sources at his workplace said that he had recently secured a government job and was waiting for the order to join. Police sources, however, said that he was preparing for competitive exams.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday evening condoled the death of Muthukrishnan and announced a solatium of Rs. 5 lakhs to his family. Of the total, Rs. 2 lakhs come from CM's Public Relief Fund and Rs 3 lakhs from The Journalist Family Benefit Fund.

(With inputs from B Anbuselvan and S Kumaresan)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
journalist Puthiya Thalaimurai S Muthukrishnan SWD stormwater drain man falls into SWD chennai Chennai journalist
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp