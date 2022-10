Power cut in parts of Chennai on Oct 26; check list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday (October 26).

Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the works are completed, said TANGEDCO in a statement. The full list of areas where power will be suspended is as follows:

Anna Salai: Chintadripet Venkatesa Gramani Street, Wallers road, Singannachetty street, Krishnappachetty street

Pudupet: ECR Road, Verabathra street, West Coovam street.

Egmore: Part of Panthion Road and above all surrounding areas.

Anna Nagar: Thirumangalam, entire Anna Nagae West and extension, Thiruvalleeswararnagar, Emerald Flats, Welcome colony, Mangalam colony, Old Thirumangalam and above all surrounding areas.

Shutdown on Thursday (October 27)

Arumbakkam: Arumbakkam market, Semathammannagar, Mettukulam, Nerkundram, AlwarthirunagarBhuvaneswarinagar and above all surrounding areas.

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday (October 26). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the works are completed, said TANGEDCO in a statement. The full list of areas where power will be suspended is as follows: Anna Salai: Chintadripet Venkatesa Gramani Street, Wallers road, Singannachetty street, Krishnappachetty street Pudupet: ECR Road, Verabathra street, West Coovam street. Egmore: Part of Panthion Road and above all surrounding areas. Anna Nagar: Thirumangalam, entire Anna Nagae West and extension, Thiruvalleeswararnagar, Emerald Flats, Welcome colony, Mangalam colony, Old Thirumangalam and above all surrounding areas. Shutdown on Thursday (October 27) Arumbakkam: Arumbakkam market, Semathammannagar, Mettukulam, Nerkundram, AlwarthirunagarBhuvaneswarinagar and above all surrounding areas.