Power cuts in parts of Chennai on Oct 28; check list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Friday (October 28). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the works are completed, said TANGEDCO in a statement.

The full list of areas where power will be suspended is as follows:

Tambaram: Jalladianpet, Perumbakkam, Kaliashnagar, Bajanaikoil street, Nookampalayam main road, Pallikarandi, Dharmalinganagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Meenatchinagar, Ambedkar street, Krishna Nagar, Anjaneyarnagar and above all surrounding areas.

Arumbakkam: Methanagar, Skywalk, Ayyavoo colony, VGA nagar, MMDA COLONY ‘A’ to ‘R’ Block. Ashokanagar, Veerapandinagar

Choolaimedu: Sakthinagar, 1 to 5 street, Manikam Road, Abdulla street

Kodambakkam: Bajanaikoil 3 & 4 street Azahgiri Nagar, Thamizharveethi, Gangaiammankoil street, Lakshmi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

