KCG Tech’s IIC activities bag top honours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KCG College of Technology has been awarded National Intellectual Property Awards 2021 & 2022 under the category Special Citation for Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The award was conferred recognising the institution’s contribution towards IP and commercialisation as well as the IIC activities supporting the innovation ecosystem. The institution had filed 178 patent applications and conducted 89 innovation and entrepreneurship activities under Institution’s Innovation Council.The award was received from Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry. Celebrating the winning moment, Anand Jacob Verghese, the director and CEO said, “Providing innovative engineering solutions to societal problems and creating job providers than job seekers are the need of the hour, and recognition of this stature will further motivate the institution to work towards these objectives.”