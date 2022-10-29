Home Cities Chennai

Ambedkar statue: Thirumavalavan thanks Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin has unveiled a life-size statue of Dr Ambedkar in the Ambedkar Manimandapam complex at Raja Annamalaipuram here. 

Published: 29th October 2022

Stalin unveiling the statue of Ambedkar at Ambedkar memorial in RA Puram on Thursday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

An official release said the statue was provided by VCK president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan. 
Talking to reporters, Thirumavalavan thanked the CM for renovating the Manimandapam on a war-footing. 

“We placed the request for renovating Ambedkar Manimandapam during the AIADMK regime as well. But now, the Chief Minister has renovated this manimandapam with all facilities. The library here has been restructured, thousands of books added and a librarian appointed.

Toilets have also been reconstructed. The park of the Manimandapam has been renovated and the life-size statue of Ambedkar installed there. A statue of the Buddha has also been installed. We thank the CM wholeheartedly for this gesture,” Thirumavalavan said.

