Home Cities Chennai

Apollo honours 20 on Stroke Survivors Day

The event was organised to build awareness on stroke and to underscore the importance of early intervention in quality stroke care.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Apollo Interventional Neurologist Dr. Karthikeyan (R) with actor Senthil in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

Apollo Interventional Neurologist Dr. Karthikeyan (R) with actor Senthil in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Apollo Speciality Hospitals on OMR honoured over 20 stroke survivors with awards and mementos for fighting back and recovering from the condition on Stroke Survivors Day on Friday.

The event was organised to build awareness on stroke and to underscore the importance of early intervention in quality stroke care. The event was presided over by professor Shakir Husain, Interventional Neurologist & Stroke Specialist, and Senthil, actor and comedian.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of acquired disability and mortality which results in considerable socioeconomic impact on patients, their families and the healthcare delivery system. 

“Nearly 80% stroke cases are ischemic in nature. Time is the most important factor because every minute 1,90,000 brain cells are lost during stroke. With the recent advances, when a patient reaches hospital within 24 hours of the onset of stroke, symptoms can be reverted back with either clot busting drug or mechanical thrombectomy, a pinhole procedure,” a release said.

Dr Karthikeyan, Interventional Neurologist, Apollo Speciality Hospital, OMR, said, any neurological symptom should be considered a stroke warning sign. For example, sudden vision loss, double vision, dizzy feeling,  instability, swaying while standing or walking, facial deviation or asymmetry and others.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp