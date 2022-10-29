Apollo honours 20 on Stroke Survivors Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Apollo Speciality Hospitals on OMR honoured over 20 stroke survivors with awards and mementos for fighting back and recovering from the condition on Stroke Survivors Day on Friday.

The event was organised to build awareness on stroke and to underscore the importance of early intervention in quality stroke care. The event was presided over by professor Shakir Husain, Interventional Neurologist & Stroke Specialist, and Senthil, actor and comedian.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of acquired disability and mortality which results in considerable socioeconomic impact on patients, their families and the healthcare delivery system.

“Nearly 80% stroke cases are ischemic in nature. Time is the most important factor because every minute 1,90,000 brain cells are lost during stroke. With the recent advances, when a patient reaches hospital within 24 hours of the onset of stroke, symptoms can be reverted back with either clot busting drug or mechanical thrombectomy, a pinhole procedure,” a release said.

Dr Karthikeyan, Interventional Neurologist, Apollo Speciality Hospital, OMR, said, any neurological symptom should be considered a stroke warning sign. For example, sudden vision loss, double vision, dizzy feeling, instability, swaying while standing or walking, facial deviation or asymmetry and others.



