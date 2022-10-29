Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: 12-year-old boy ‘faked’ kidnap to escape from exam

In a twist in the Kilpauk schoolboy kidnapping case, police on Friday said the 12-year-old boy had faked the incident to escape from writing his school exam.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a twist in the Kilpauk schoolboy kidnapping case, police on Friday said the 12-year-old boy had faked the incident to escape from writing his school exam. The Kilpauk police let off Mithilesh Kumar Sharma, a Class VII student of a private school in Kilpauk and a resident of Kondithope, with a warning on Friday. The boy told police that since his parents were not ready to listen to his request to skip exam, he had staged the drama.

The boy told police on Thursday he was kidnapped by an unidentified auto driver outside his school in Kilpauk on Wednesday and he escaped from his captor when the vehicle halted at the signal near Pachaiyappa College Metro Station.

The Kilpauk police cracked the case after CCTV footages sourced from the school surroundings did not show any auto driver abducting the boy. A suspicious police conducted inquiry with the boy and the truth came out. 

According to police sources, the boy told his parents on Wednesday that he was abducted in an auto and while the vehicle halted at a traffic signal near Pachaiyappa Metro Station, he escaped and went inside the station. There, he told the police personnel about his ‘abduction’ and a few policemen took him to Chennai Central Station, where he was handed over to his parents. In reality, the boy went to Pachaiyappa College Metro on a bus. From there he took a train to central and called up his father using a passerby’s mobile phone, police sources added.
 

