Chennai: Free loos worth Rs 430 crore planned in three zones

CHENNAI: The Chennai city corporation sent a proposal to the State government seeking administrative sanction for building free public toilets at a cost of Rs 429.73 crore in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and Teynampet (Marina Beach) zones and operating them on a public-private partnership basis.

Under the plan, contractors will be asked to design, finance, build, operate and transfer (DFBOT) the facility for nine years. While the first year will be for designing, building and commissioning the project, the facility will be operated and maintained for eight years. Contractors should not collect fee from users.

The project to be implemented in three zones on a pilot basis will be extended to other zones. The project’s total estimated capital cost is 82.22 crore, including GST. Operations cost and annuity interest will be Rs 322.86 crore and Rs 24.64 crore, respectively, said a resolution passed by the council on Friday.

Contractors will be allowed to generate revenue by putting up advertisements on toilet facilities and they will be required to pay the civic body applicable statutory charges and levies for advertisements thereby generating a stream of income, the resolution said.

CMRL to take over the construction of multimodal facility complex project at Broadway bus stand. During a review meeting at the government level, it has been decided to develop a multimodal facility complex (MMFC) at Broadway through Chennai Metro Rail Limited for seamless multimodal integration with the high court metro station, said another resolution.

While the project cost would be 272 crore, the corporation will pay CMRL 10% of the cost, Rs 27.2 crore, as fee for project management, design, and consultation. Administrative sanction for the project and proposal to release an advance of Rs 8.16 crore to CRML was sent to the government.

The council gave its nod for the corporation to get Rs 750 crore from the TN Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited to provide for the civic body’s share in the stormwater drain work under the Asian Development Bank-aided Kosasthalaiyar basin project.

The resolution said, the ADB’s share is Rs 1,789 crore, the government’s will be Rs 681 crore and the corporation’s is Rs .750 crore. The council passed resolutions including extending stormwater drains under the ADB and Singara Chennai 2.0 projects.

