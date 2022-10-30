By Dec 3, Chennai Metro stations to be disabled-friendly?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Persons with disability are hopeful that Chennai’s Metro stations would be retrofitted for universal accessibility by December 3, which is the International Day of Disabled Persons. On Saturday, members of various organisations, including Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) and the December 3 Movement, inspected Ekkattuthangal Metro station and suggested changes to comply with the harmonised guidelines for universal accessibility.

“Earlier, there were separate ticket counters for disabled persons, but most were unmanned. Now, there are multi-level ticket counters. We have asked for them to be made bigger,” said Sudha Ramamoorthy, of DRA. She added that the tactile tiles are not as per the harmonised guidelines.

DRA members said Metro officials promised to hold a meeting within a week to discuss the changes. “The process is taking longer than expected, but we hope it will be completed by December 3. Toilets and lifts must be made accessible,” they added.

The activists also said that while they wanted the flooring at stations to be rough so wheelchairs and crutches don’t slip, Metro officials said a path with flame finish (rough flooring) will be created.

