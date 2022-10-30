Home Cities Chennai

By Dec 3, Chennai Metro stations to be disabled-friendly?

DRA members said Metro officials promised to hold a meeting within a week to discuss the changes.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Members of various disability-rights organisations inspected the Ekkattuthangal metro station in Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

Members of various disability-rights organisations inspected the Ekkattuthangal metro station in Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Persons with disability are hopeful that Chennai’s Metro stations would be retrofitted for universal accessibility by December 3, which is the International Day of Disabled Persons. On Saturday, members of various organisations, including Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) and the December 3 Movement, inspected Ekkattuthangal Metro station and suggested changes to comply with the harmonised guidelines for universal accessibility.

“Earlier, there were separate ticket counters for disabled persons, but most were unmanned. Now, there are multi-level ticket counters. We have asked for them to be made bigger,” said Sudha Ramamoorthy, of DRA. She added that the tactile tiles are not as per the harmonised guidelines.

DRA members said Metro officials promised to hold a meeting within a week to discuss the changes. “The process is taking longer than expected, but we hope it will be completed by December 3. Toilets and lifts must be made accessible,” they added.

The activists also said that while they wanted the flooring at stations to be rough so wheelchairs and crutches don’t slip, Metro officials said a path with flame finish (rough flooring) will be created.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
disabled-friendly chennai chennai metro
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp