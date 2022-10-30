Officials to face action if water stagnates in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon starting on Saturday, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu inspected the stormwater-drain (SWD) work in Chennai’s suburbs, including Tambaram and Avadi, and said officials should be suspended if water stagnates once the work is completed. Joined by officials from local bodies and the public works department, he inspected localities such as Pammal, Anakaputhur, Kundranthur, and Mangadu.“He saw that the SWD work is nearly complete. Out of the 12 projects in Tambaram corporation, we have completed 10, and in the last two, only a few hundred metres are pending. He told us to complete it within a week,” said Tambaram Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan. Sources said Anbu also told the officials to ensure the roads are repaired immediately after the work is completed. He also inspected SWD and desilting work in Chennai and told officials to complete it soon.