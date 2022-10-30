Home Cities Chennai

Officials to face action if water stagnates in Chennai

Sources said Anbu also told the officials to ensure the roads are repaired immediately after the work is completed.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rain

Tamil Nadu receives about 48 per cent of its annual rainfall of 914 mm during the northeast monsoon.. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon starting on Saturday, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu inspected the stormwater-drain (SWD) work in Chennai’s suburbs, including Tambaram and Avadi, and said officials should be suspended if water stagnates once the work is completed.

Joined by officials from local bodies and the public works department, he inspected localities such as Pammal, Anakaputhur, Kundranthur, and Mangadu.“He saw that the SWD work is nearly complete. Out of the 12 projects in Tambaram corporation, we have completed 10, and in the last two, only a few hundred metres are pending. He told us to complete it within a week,” said Tambaram Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan.

Sources said Anbu also told the officials to ensure the roads are repaired immediately after the work is completed. He also inspected SWD and desilting work in Chennai and told officials to complete it soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai northeast monsoon
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp