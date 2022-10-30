Two arrested for raping minor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl was raped for over eight months by her landlord and his friends. The incident came to light after she was recently found to be four months pregnant and two out of the four rapists were arrested.

The minor, a Class 11 student, moved into Venkatesan’s house with her mother and two younger siblings in November 2021, according to the complaint lodged on Friday. An inquiry revealed that Venkatesan (33) sexually abused her several times. His mother, Vijaya (65), and sister Lalitha (36) were found to be complicit in the crimes. The women compelled the survivor to get intimate with Venkatesan’s friends when she cried for help.

“They promised money and gadgets. They terrorised the girl, saying she, and not they, would get into trouble,” said a police officer. Venkatesan, Lalitha, Vijaya, and Vengappan were arrested under the POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody. Balaji and Aruna Giri are absconding.

