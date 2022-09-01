Residents raise a stink over rotting meat waste in Dhanalakshmi Nagar

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dumping of meat waste is raising a stench at Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Iyyappanthangal. A visit to the area revealed the severity of the problem. It was impossible to stand the stench for even one minute as swine and dogs fed on the rotting meat.

“The issue began a month ago. Meat shop owners began dumping the waste in an empty plot in Dhanalakshmi Nagar. Coupled with rains and mounting garbage the stench is unbearable,” said Senthil Kumar, a resident activist from Iyyappanthangal.

The area is used by commuters from EVP Park Avenue, VGN Nagar, Ashok Brindavan Nagar, Subbiah Nagar and Noombal. It is also a prime junction to reach a private school. Residents also allege that sanitary waste is also being dumped in the area.

“At least 50 uncovered sanitary napkins are lying around at all times. We have temporarily shifted from our house in Dhanalakhsmi Nagar to our relative’s place in Mambalam as the stench is unbearable,” said V Narayanan, one of the residents.

According to the locals, many meat shops in the area do not have a proper licence. Yet, they continue to run their business in small makeshift outlets. “Pieces of chicken and fish are always seen strewn on the road and dogs attack us when we try to clear the waste,” said another resident.

When contacted, a sanitary inspector from Iyyappanthangal said, “We have received complaints from the residents regarding the issue. An inspection will be conducted on Thursday and necessary action will be taken.”

