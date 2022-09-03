Home Cities Chennai

Crane crash at Metro site near Medavakkam, no casualties

Published: 03rd September 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chennai Metro Rail Limited crane collapsed near the Retteri flyover near Medavakkam on Thursday night.

According to police, over 30 men were working on the Koyambedu-Madhavaram metro stretch when the crane crashed. The labourers escaped unhurt, said the police.

After about 40 minutes, two other cranes were used to restore the damaged crane. Earlier, equipment from a trailer truck fell on a parked car in Tiruvallur, crushing it.

“The truck belongs to a company in Sriperumbudur which manufactures equipment for construction and mining. The truck was carrying equipment to a warehouse in Tiruvallur,” said the police. 

