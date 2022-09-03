Sincerely sumptuous: Restaurants equipped with offers on deliveries and takeaways for Onam

Diya Maria George Nikhil Jayakrishnan Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From seasonal vegetables delivering an elaborate melange of dishes to the quintessential payasam to serve your hungry tummy, Onam gives us every good reason to devour the delicacies of Kerala.

The last two years have seen many enjoying their meals in the comfort of their own homes. Restrictions may have become lax but it seems the idea of enjoying the feast with family under one’s own roof has not lost its relevance.

To cater to homebound celebrators, restaurants across the city are offering Onam Sadhya deliveries — each with their own specialities or piece de resistance. Ada pradhaman, kootu curry, upperi, khichadi, and much more awaits you!

​ Dakshin Restaurant, Crowne Plaza

When Onam festivities knock on their door, Dakshin lays out a lavish spread of steaming red rice with more than 20 items including ada pradhaman and paal payasam. Anand Nair, General Manager, Crowne Plaza, Chennai Adyar Park says, “Dakshin has always focussed on all South Indian festivals and celebrations. We are envisioning an event which captures the spirit of Kerala. We brought in chefs from The Crowne Plaza in Kochi to add a tinge of authenticity to the traditional Onam Sadhya. Our Onam takeaway Sadhya has also been carefully curated and is also being served in eco-friendly containers so that you can relish in the fervour of Onam at home too.”

To order: call 9600030787

PRICE: Rs 2,570/- plus taxes (for two)

Availability: Takeaway available from 132, TT Krishnamachari Rd, Austin Nagar, Alwarpet.

Delivery: Available from September 6-8, pre-booking is recommended.

Hotel Sriraag

A veteran player in the culinary business, Hotel Sriraag has been serving the city for 35 years. The pandemic saw a pause on their Sadhya deliveries, but they are back this year with 23 items, including sambar rice, pachadi, inji puli, three varieties of banana chips, thoran and more. “Over three decades, our menu has evolved. In the beginning, we only served 15-18 items but every year, we have made new additions to the spread. Every year, chefs from Kerala come down here to make the Sadhya and ensure authenticity,” explains owner, Surendran KK.

To order: Call 23650042 or 42136191.

PRICE: Rs 550

Availability: Meals will be available on September 7 and 8; order between 11 am and 3 pm.

Delivery: Upto four kilometres distance themselves and further for online orders.

Paati Veedu

From authentic recipes to the perfect ambience, Paati Veedu, the vegetarian fine dining restaurant, assures us to transport our taste buds to Kerala with their culinary creations. This year’s highlight is the special spread Onam Sadhya including three juices, three starters, two tiffin, kalanda sadam, main course, three desserts and filter coffee, and tea. The restaurant also offers a special Onam combo offer (both dine-in and takeaway) which includes payasam, pazham pori. Pravina Sridhar, COO, Paati Veedu says, “It is a grand unlimited seven-course meal, with both red rice and white rice and all the traditional dishes.”

To order: For dine-in bookings, contact 9962577234 or @paativeedu (Instagram). For takeaways, order through Paati Veedu App.

PRICE: For Sadhya, Rs 1,350 plus GST, for special combo, Rs 495.

WHERE: 2, Bhagirathi Ammal St, Parthasarathi Puram, T. Nagar.

Availability: The Sadhya is available only on September 8, exclusively for dine-in.

Tharavaadu Snacks

Established merely a year ago, Tharavaadu Snacks is a small business operated out of the home of Sheeba Prasanthan, with the assistance of her father CV Chandran, a former chef at the Taj group. Sadhya this year will be a spread of 18 items, including moru curry, avial, kootu curry, and more. If you are seeking one specialty to devour, that would be the ada pradhaman, shares Sarvajith P, Sheeba’s son. “We import the adas directly from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. These add to the flavour and texture,” he says, and Sheeba adds, “The adas are of two variaties — arasi and in maida maav.”

To order: Contact 9176756296 or @tharavaadu_snacks (Instagram) |

PRICE: Rs 750

Availability: Orders will be taken till September 7.

Sangeetha veg restaurant

A well-known brand in the city, Sangeetha Veg Restaurant started their journey 37 years ago with P Suresh (later joined by his brother Rajagopalan), and has been serving Onam Sadhya for over a decade. This year, the feast comprises 29 items. Consumers can enjoy the avial, chamandi, jackfruit (chakka) ela adai, kadamba sambar, katti moru, sakkara upperi and much more. “It is all done with the authenticity of Kerala cuisine. I would say the chakka ela adai and the chakka pradhaman are specialties as we buy around 500 jackfruits and make the paste ourselves,” informs Latha, CEO.

To order: Call 9003003083, 9003003087 or order online on sangeethavegonline.com, Zomato, Swiggy or Dunzo.

PRICE: Rs 1,700+ taxes (Takeaway), Rs 2000+taxes (delivery)

Delivery: Delivery of the orders will be only available on September 8.

Savera Hotel

Malgudi and Piano at Savera add to the culinary feast by serving a total of 35 items including kadala curry, pachakai kari, paal ada payasam, paruppu prathaman and pazha ada pradhaman. Executive chef Jesu S Lambert says, “Every recipe is a classic and authentically prepared using wood pressed coconut oil by our Kerala chefs team at our signature restaurant Malgudi”.

To order: Contact 9710421422/9360916619

PRICE: At Malgudi Rs 1,295, at Piano Rs 1,245

WHERE: 146, Dr Radha Krishnan Salai, Mylapore.

Delivery: Customers can order the Sadhya only for lunch from September 6 to 8 at Malgudi and a special Onam buffet at Piano on September 8.

That Mallu Joint

This restaurant in T Nagar provides a sumptuous Onam feast of 23 dishes, available for takeaway and dine-in. From banana chips and sharkara upperi to the khichadis, thorans, avials, pickles, and ending with the payasam for dessert, you’re never going to be disappointed with this one. If you can’t arrange a takeaway, you can also arrange to get your Sadhya delivered via Dunzo.

To order: Call 9176741305

PRICE: for takeaway: Rs 499, Dine-in: Rs 749

Availability: Available only on September 8 and to be pre-booked.

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

For those who wish to enjoy a family-style Sadhya, Kappa Chakka Kandhari Chennai is offering an OnaSadhya Feast in a Box for takeaway that serves five people. The Sadhya consists of 26 items including kootu curry, four types of payasam, four types of pickles, avial, pachadi and more. “We bring in expert chefs from Kerala to prepare the Sadhya and they do so in a different kitchen from the usual one. The ingredients are also hyper-localised as the chefs bring it with them,” says Regi Mathew, co-owner and culinary director. Along with Sadhya, the restaurant is also offering Onam Special Payasams separately.

To order: Visit kckonam.com, orders must be placed in advance

PRICE: `4750/- plus taxes (for five persons)

WHERE: Takeaway available from 10, Haddows Road, Nungambakkam.

Delivery: Meals will be available from September 6 to 8.

Kannur Adukkala

Started in T Nagar, this eatery is a mini restaurant, catering to discerning patrons looking for a hygienic and flavourful experience. Rashmi Sunil, owner, shares, “The food is slow-cooked and is meant to be an experience for the senses. The sumptuous meal is brought from the flavours of Kannur to Chennai. It is a lip-smacking Malayali experience.” The grand Onam Sadhya is a full three-course meal with 26 dishes including potato kootan, olan, kaalan, semiya payasam.

To order: Contact 9500068311 or @kannur_adukkala (Instagram)

PRICE: For dine-in Rs 599, takeaway, Rs 699

WHERE: 42, Bazullah Road, Parthasarathi Puram, T.Nagar.

Delivery: Food delivery is open on September 4,5, and 8. For September 8, delivery is free. Dine-in is only for September 8.

