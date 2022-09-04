Home Cities Chennai

Businessman’s body dumped in Virugambakkam near Cooum canal

The CCTV footage shows that Baskar walked towards Ganesan’s house and never returned. Ganesan is absconding, said the police.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of a 62-year-old businessman, with hands and legs tied, was found in a garbage bag in Virugambakkam near Cooum canal on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Baskaran from Ramakrishnapuram in Adambakkam. Around 7 am, a conservancy worker spotted the garbage bag on the roadside. On information, the corporation staff and police reached the spot. Police said there were injury marks on his head and neck. The body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Virugambakkam police analysed missing persons’ complaints from different stations and found out that Baskaran’s wife Bhagyalakshmi had complained to Adambakkam police.“Baskaran had produced some movies in the early 90s and later became a realtor. He financed movies,” said a police officer.

On Friday, Baskaran and his wife were scheduled to attend a wedding reception. Around 4 pm, Baskaran left home saying he was going to meet a friend to discuss a business deal and promised to return soon. However, he never returned home and his phone was switched off.

His car was traced a few metres away from where his body was dumped. Preliminary investigation revealed Baskaran had gone to meet another financier in Virugambakkam. “We also found out that the accused had used Baskaran’s ATM card and withdrew Rs 10,000 each from two ATMs in Vadapalani,” said the police officer.

Police suspect a man named Ganesan, who runs a hotel and is also into vegetable business. Ganesan possesses a producer council membership card and lives in the neighbourhood where Baskar had parked his car on the roadside. The CCTV footage shows that Baskar walked towards Ganesan’s house and never returned. Ganesan is absconding, said the police.

