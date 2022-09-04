Corporation releases new song to promote source segregation in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Saturday released a new propaganda song to promote source segregation. She also presented awards to the public and conservancy workers who performed well, being a part of the People’s Movement for Clean Cities. The song has been composed and sung by music director GV Prakash Kumar. It will be played in battery-operated vehicles that come to collect waste from houses.

After CM MK Stalin inaugurated the People’s Movement for Clean Cities in June, the corporation has been conducting mass cleaning drives and awareness programmes with the help of volunteers, resident associations, elected representatives and the public. Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department have also issued a government order to felicitate conservancy workers, activists, and public and resident associations who are participating in the movement.

Based on this, awards and certificates were provided to 130 persons on Saturday, said a press release from the corporation. As part of the movement, awareness is created in schools and colleges on the segregation of waste and the students take a pledge. Saplings are also planted to increase the green cover.

Deputy Mayor Mukesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were also present at the event.

