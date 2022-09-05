Home Cities Chennai

Madras university to release video on State anthem

The music video has been conceptualised and prepared by the varsity’s Department of Arabic and it will be released on Monday by noted poet Mu Metha in a special event.

Published: 05th September 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

University of Madras

University of Madras (File photo| EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To create awareness about Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, the State anthem, among youngsters, the University of Madras has prepared a music video in which the lyrics of the song have been represented through visuals to enable people to understand its meaning.

The music video has been conceptualised and prepared by the varsity’s Department of Arabic and it will be released on Monday by noted poet Mu Metha in a special event organised by the university on campus. 
Varsity officials said the State anthem was sung at every important event and occasion in the university and other educational institutes but very few people know the actual lyrics and its meaning. 

“If our students and youth understood the meaning and significance of the lyrics, they will connect with it more,” said A Jahir Husain, associate professor of the Arabic department. Along with a visual representation of the lyrics, the music video has subtitles in Tamil, Arabic and English. A Chennai-based agency has helped the department in creating the music video.

The varsity has plans to upload the video on its website to ensure easy accessibility. Anyone can download it. After compiling the video, the department showed it to a few experts to get their feedback and to ensure that it is error-free. “The university has been focussing on promotion of Tamil language and culture.

We need to teach our youth about the rich legacy of the State,” said vice-chancellor of the varsity, S Gowri. The Arabic department had earlier translated saint-poet Avvaiyar’s Aathichudi into Arabic and made a video on it in Arabic and Tamil with English subtitles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu State anthem University of Madras
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp