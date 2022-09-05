Madras university to release video on State anthem

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To create awareness about Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, the State anthem, among youngsters, the University of Madras has prepared a music video in which the lyrics of the song have been represented through visuals to enable people to understand its meaning.

The music video has been conceptualised and prepared by the varsity’s Department of Arabic and it will be released on Monday by noted poet Mu Metha in a special event organised by the university on campus.

Varsity officials said the State anthem was sung at every important event and occasion in the university and other educational institutes but very few people know the actual lyrics and its meaning.

“If our students and youth understood the meaning and significance of the lyrics, they will connect with it more,” said A Jahir Husain, associate professor of the Arabic department. Along with a visual representation of the lyrics, the music video has subtitles in Tamil, Arabic and English. A Chennai-based agency has helped the department in creating the music video.

The varsity has plans to upload the video on its website to ensure easy accessibility. Anyone can download it. After compiling the video, the department showed it to a few experts to get their feedback and to ensure that it is error-free. “The university has been focussing on promotion of Tamil language and culture.

We need to teach our youth about the rich legacy of the State,” said vice-chancellor of the varsity, S Gowri. The Arabic department had earlier translated saint-poet Avvaiyar’s Aathichudi into Arabic and made a video on it in Arabic and Tamil with English subtitles.

