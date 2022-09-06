AAI mulls campaign in Chennai against waste dumping as bird hits on rise

By IANS

CHENNAI: With the increasing incidence of bird hits on aircraft that take off from Chennai international airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is planning an extensive campaign against dumping of waste in open places as this attracts birds.

AAI officials told IANS that open waste dumping, keeping open boxes to collect garbage, and dumping of poultry waste are the main reasons for birds flocking in large numbers near the airport, resulting in hits with aircraft.

An AAI source told IANS that the campaign against waste dumping will be conducted in FM radio programmes, with a bid to promote disposal of waste in a responsible manner.

The airport has the equipment to scare the birds away but according to airport officials, the birds get accustomed to it and it does not evoke fear in them any longer. The airport is also planning to procure water cannons in large numbers as a measure to scare away the birds.

A recent meeting between the AAI officials and the passenger advisory committee has discussed better coordination between the Greater Chennai Corporation and the AAI for better waste management. According to AAI officials, the lasting solution is the removal of things that attract birds, and an end to open waste dumping is important.

