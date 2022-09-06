Decades of Sadhya delicacies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was in 2007 when Enté Keralam set its roots in Chennai. At the time, Regi Mathew, an executive chef (now at Kappa Chakka Kandhari) suggested the idea. Once the struggles with licensing were won, Enté Keralam found its first opening at Poes Garden. It has been 15 years and the restaurant has spread its influence in several areas of the city with various branches under the leadership of Tarun Mahadevan, managing director, Advantage Foods Pvt Ltd.

“This is one of the oldest Kerala restaurants in Chennai and Enté Keralam is very unique. It’s cuisine is rooted in authenticity from Kerala with the seafood, beef, and mutton being popular here. The traditional appams and puttus are freshly made in our restaurant and every element has a special value,” shares Syed Altaf, fine dine business head.

While their motto is keeping things refreshing constantly refining the service, environment and ambience their Onam Sadhya has held on to its authenticity through nearly two decades. A delectable spread of 32 items, the Sadhya features all the usual favourites, including pickles, avial, inji puli, inji thayir, erissery, kalan, olan, kichadi and much more.

“We have been serving Sadhya ever since our establishment. Every year, the response to the Sadhya is getting better and better. The items are made by Namboothiri chefs who are flown in from Kerala. They only prepare vegetarian food and are very pious and hygienic. They do not mix up any non-vegetarian food with the vegetarian. They use fresh coconut oil and milk for the items. And the spices are fresh; they are very particular about these things. So, they have unique flavours and spices,” mentions Syed. It is not only the food that the eatery looks to offer on Onam, but also an experience to remember as they adorn their outlets with traditional kolams and welcome consumers with drinks.

For those who are unable to dine in for the benefit of the ambience, the restaurant is also offering takeaway options. From September 7 to 9, the Onam Sadhya will also have special options. For the dessert lovers, they offer payasam takeaway featuring six varieties ada pradhaman, chakka pradhaman, paruppu payasam, pazha payasam, palada payasam and ghee payasam that are provided in 500ml steel containers for a single pack, as well as a family pack of 4x500ml. “These payasams are some of the best in the city. They are prepared with fresh coconut milk, jaggery and sugar,” Syed says.

To reserve a spot and confirm bookings, contact 43500181 (Anna Nagar) and 48627411 (Poes Garden). Limited seats available.

Price: Rs 1,649 (Onam takeaway); orders will be taken till September 11.

CHENNAI: It was in 2007 when Enté Keralam set its roots in Chennai. At the time, Regi Mathew, an executive chef (now at Kappa Chakka Kandhari) suggested the idea. Once the struggles with licensing were won, Enté Keralam found its first opening at Poes Garden. It has been 15 years and the restaurant has spread its influence in several areas of the city with various branches under the leadership of Tarun Mahadevan, managing director, Advantage Foods Pvt Ltd. “This is one of the oldest Kerala restaurants in Chennai and Enté Keralam is very unique. It’s cuisine is rooted in authenticity from Kerala with the seafood, beef, and mutton being popular here. The traditional appams and puttus are freshly made in our restaurant and every element has a special value,” shares Syed Altaf, fine dine business head. While their motto is keeping things refreshing constantly refining the service, environment and ambience their Onam Sadhya has held on to its authenticity through nearly two decades. A delectable spread of 32 items, the Sadhya features all the usual favourites, including pickles, avial, inji puli, inji thayir, erissery, kalan, olan, kichadi and much more. “We have been serving Sadhya ever since our establishment. Every year, the response to the Sadhya is getting better and better. The items are made by Namboothiri chefs who are flown in from Kerala. They only prepare vegetarian food and are very pious and hygienic. They do not mix up any non-vegetarian food with the vegetarian. They use fresh coconut oil and milk for the items. And the spices are fresh; they are very particular about these things. So, they have unique flavours and spices,” mentions Syed. It is not only the food that the eatery looks to offer on Onam, but also an experience to remember as they adorn their outlets with traditional kolams and welcome consumers with drinks. For those who are unable to dine in for the benefit of the ambience, the restaurant is also offering takeaway options. From September 7 to 9, the Onam Sadhya will also have special options. For the dessert lovers, they offer payasam takeaway featuring six varieties ada pradhaman, chakka pradhaman, paruppu payasam, pazha payasam, palada payasam and ghee payasam that are provided in 500ml steel containers for a single pack, as well as a family pack of 4x500ml. “These payasams are some of the best in the city. They are prepared with fresh coconut milk, jaggery and sugar,” Syed says. To reserve a spot and confirm bookings, contact 43500181 (Anna Nagar) and 48627411 (Poes Garden). Limited seats available. Price: Rs 1,649 (Onam takeaway); orders will be taken till September 11.