Chennai boy wins gold & bronze at IESO 2022

Chennai’s Kyishong won gold in one of the most important competitions of the Olympiad called National Team Field Investigation

Published: 07th September 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Bhanav Namboodri, Avishi Agrawal, Siddhangana Sahoo, Dr Hema Achyuthan, Jaagrit Gaur, Sonit Sisolekar, Kyishong Bharali Das, Abhijay Singh Khehra and Arush Chaudhary at IESO 2022 | SPECIA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai’s Kyishong Bharali Das, a class 10 student of Sir Mutha School, Chetpet, won a gold and a bronze at the International Earth Science Olympiad 2022 held virtually from Aosta Valley, Italy. The Indian team won four gold, four silver, and six bronze medals in various tests organised during the IESO 2022.

Kyishong won gold in one of the most important competitions of the Olympiad called National Team Field Investigation (NTFI). He, along with Sonit, Bhanav and Avishi, presented a project titled “Carbon Sequestration in Weathered Rocks and its Application in Reducing Global Warming”.

And his bronze was awarded for the Earth Science Project (ESP) that was submitted in collaboration with international students.

Other students in Team India were Bhanav Namboodri (Mallapuram), Sonit Sisolekar (Pune), Abhijay Singh Khehra (Jalandhar), Avishi Agrawal (Kota), Jaagrit Gaur (Chandigarh), Siddhangana Sahoo (Bhubaneswar) and Arush Chaudhary (Kota). According to the Geological Society of India, they were selected after two stages of rigorous selection and training processes. This programme was funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi, and organised by the Geological Society of India, Bengaluru as an outreach programme for school students.

Dr Hema Achyuthan from Anna University, Chennai and Dr KS Godhavari, GSI, Bangalore were the mentors and guided the students through the August 25-31 Olympiad attended by more than 200 students from 38 countries. 

