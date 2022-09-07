Home Cities Chennai

Cylinder booking across TN hit by technical snag

The Indian Oil Corporation said in a statement that the LPG booking and delivery system, managed by IBM India, has experienced an outage for the last two days and is currently under recovery.

Published: 07th September 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Mobile booking of LPG cylinders across the State has been hit since Saturday due to a technical glitch. With the booking for refill through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) not getting confirmed, many consumers are puzzled and making a beeline at LPG agencies only to be told the server is down.

The Indian Oil Corporation said in a statement that the LPG booking and delivery system, managed by IBM India, has experienced an outage for the last two days and currently the system is under recovery.
An employee of Vatsala LPG agency in Chennai said the cylinders could not be booked either through call or WhatsApp since Saturday. The agency is taking down the requests manually. Distributors in Coimbatore, however, said no issue in booking has been reported in the district yet.

The glitch has also affected the deliveries, as they are now happening without invoice. A delivery person in Chennai said the invoice or any data pertaining to the cylinder could not be accessed. “The cylinder is being provided only to the known consumers,” he added. Meanwhile, a statement from Indane said, “Customers can continue to book through SMS or IVRS number 77189 55555.

While the dealers TNIE spoke to said it would take a couple of days to restore the system, many of the consumers still don’t know about the glitch. Bharti, a homemaker, who had booked for a cylinder, said: “I don’t know why this is happening.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Interactive Voice Response System Indian Oil Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp