Safety boost: 5,594 new streetlights for Chennai

Published: 07th September 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Steps are being taken to construct an additional 5,594 street lights and 85 high mast lights at an estimated cost of Rs 33.57 crore in Chennai. Presently, the city has 2,91,415 LED street lights, which are maintained by the city corporation’s electricity department.

In the grant request for 2022-23, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru announced that more street lights will be installed under the Nirbhaya scheme for protection of women. 

As many as 1,104 energy-saving LED lights are being installed in poorly-lit stretches in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur, as per a statement from the civic body.

Considering safety-based requests from the corporation, 3,794 street lights and 38 high mast lights are being installed at a cost of Rs 2,273 crore under the Nirbhaya fund.  Under the Nirbhaya project, 1,987 rusty and short street lamp poles are to be replaced at an estimated cost of Rs 7.53 crore.

