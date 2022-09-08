From fair to kitchen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fifth edition of the India Bakery Expo (IBE) is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 11 at Chennai Trade Centre. This B2B fair will be an opportunity to understand, network, as well as to source and trade a wide selection of quality and cost-effective items.

Over 300 brands, 150 leading manufacturers and suppliers will showcase production equipment, baking supplies, ingredients, packaging materials, refrigeration systems and more.

G Manivannan, president, GK Porkai Pandian, chairman, PP Subbramaniam, secretary of host Tamil Nadu Bakers Federation say, “It is a networking point for suppliers, manufacturers and distributors, pastry chefs, bakers, restaurateurs, café owners, grocery retailers, hotel professionals and caterers linked to the market sector in India and abroad.” The New Indian Express is a print partner for this event.

