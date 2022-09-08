Home Cities Chennai

Young couple from West Bengal found dead in Chennai lodge

Published: 08th September 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A man and a woman in their early twenties were found dead in a lodge in Triplicane on Wednesday morning. Police said they had registered as a married couple from West Bengal while checking in to the lodge. Around 9 pm on Saturday, K Prasenjit Ghosh (23) and M Arpita Pal (20), both from Bankura, reached the lodge and booked a room, police said. 

Around 7.45 am on Wednesday, a worker at the lodge noticed a foul smell from the room and alerted the authorities, after which the Triplicane police were informed. On breaking open the door, the police found the duo dead. Since a pillow was on Arpita’s face, police suspect Ghosh smothered her and killed himself.
The bodies were sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for a postmortem. An investigation is on. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Comments

