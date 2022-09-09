Ranipet-Chittoor NH to be widened into 6-lane up to AP border

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to widen a 28-km stretch of NH 40, from Ranipet to the Andhra Pradesh border, into a six-lane road. Presently, it has two lanes, and four lanes in a few places. The Rs 980 crore project will be taken up under Phase III of the National Highways Development Project (NHDP).

NH 40, also known as Old Madras Road, was proposed to be upgraded to a six-lane highway a decade ago, but the project was delayed since not many vehicles used the road. The section connects Ranipet, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Kurnool.

The stretch between Walajah/Ranipet and Chittoor crosses Thiruvalam, Serkadu and Nannamangalam in Tamil Nadu. Vehicles from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka join the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass via NH 40 at Sathuvachari in Vellore and Walajah.

Besides reducing travel time for trucks carrying goods from Ranipet/Mukundrayapuram SIPCOT to Chittoor, the NH will provide access to the under-construction Chennai-Bengaluru express highway for motorists from Thiruvannamalai, Arani, Vempakkam, and western parts of Kancheepuram district, said sources.

The project will also facilitate the movement of vehicles from BHEL (Mukundrayapuram), SIPCOT, and leather industries to Kattupalli and Kamarajar ports via the proposed Chittoor-Thatchur NH. “We have invited bids for construction of a six-lane road. The work will commence soon,” said an official.

