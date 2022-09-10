New wall near Avadi station rekindles subway demand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the two-decade-old proposal to build a subway at the level crossing gate of Avadi railway station remains unfulfilled, the railways has started constructing a wall on either side of the gate to prevent the entry of two-wheelers and pedestrians. This has rekindled the demand for a subway at the station, which handles more than five lakh passengers a day.

The station road connects Nehru Bazaar, Kamaragar Nagar and TNHB Colony on the southern side of the station with Avadi bus terminus and Chennai-Tirupati NH on the northern side. Avadi railway lines receive trains every 12 to 15 minutes, due to which the gate was permanently closed a decade ago. But two-wheelers and pedestrians have been crossing the tracks to avoid the two-km detour.

Railway officials said walls are being built to construct stormwater drains so the tracks don’t get inundated. “When this work is on, the path will be blocked, and trespassing could be dangerous,” said an official from the Chennai division. A rail over bridge provides connectivity between Nehru Bazaar and Avadi bus terminus, but pedestrians often trespass, leading to fatal accidents, added the official.

The locals say the railway administration, Avadi Corporation, and local politicians have ignored their demands at the behest of a few traders who are close to politicians. “The elderly and the disabled can’t use the ROB. Two-wheelers may take a detour, but pedestrians can’t be forced to use the ROB,” said T Sadagopan, an activist.

A subway at the station was proposed in the CMDA Master Plan II, but attempts to get consent from the competent authorities were thwarted at different stages. Official sources said the proposal to develop a subway remained a non-starter mainly because of stiff resistance from traders.

“Shops on Station Road should be evicted to build a subway. There was also opposition against evicting encroachments on the railway and government land. It’s up to the government to decide,” explained an official.

