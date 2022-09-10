Skywalk at new Kilambakkam mofussil terminus?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new mofussil bus terminus in Kilambakkam could get a rail link via a skywalk, as the State government is considering the feasibility of this, official sources have said. The bus terminus, built at a cost of Rs 393.74 crore to improve connectivity to south Tamil Nadu, could face accessibility issues as passengers would have to depend on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses to get there. It is expected to be inaugurated by December end.

The initial September deadline promised by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) member secretary Anshul Mishra after the Assembly session could not be met. A feasibility study is being conducted to build a skywalk linking the bus terminus to the Vandalur station.

While efforts are on to meet the December deadline, officials are looking at various alternatives to improve connectivity from the outskirts to the city. With the Chennai Metro Rail expansion from Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam unlikely to materialise in the next couple of years, the State is now looking at providing a rail link to help commuters reach the city quickly, sources said.

It is learnt that Indian Railways is examining the possibility of building an additional platform that could be linked to the proposed skywalk. Sources said the Railways is particular about the space required. But the government seems keen to start the work before the bus terminus is inaugurated and the Railways concurs.

The skywalk and additional platform at Vandalur station will take nine months to build. This platform will cater only to suburban trains, said sources. Kilambakkam could become the next transport hub, with the State government conducting a feasibility study on linking Phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail’s Corridor 3 (between Madhavaram and Siruseri) with Kelambakkam and Kilambakkam.

As for the proposal for a Metro link between Kilambakkam and the airport, the stretch has not yet been considered under the second phase of the Chennai Metro. Sources said it will be included in this phase, but funding issues could delay the project.

