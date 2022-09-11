Food delivery boy arrested for peddling prescription drugs

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old food delivery agent has been arrested for peddling painkiller tablets while on the job. Based on a tip-off, the Kilpauk police intercepted a two-wheeler near the Poonamallee High Road-Taylor’s Road junction, and detained the food delivery agent. “The personnel found several prescription drugs in his bag, after which he was arrested,” said a senior police officer. The arrested person was identified as B Muniyasamy.
