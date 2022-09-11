Home Cities Chennai

Food delivery boy arrested for peddling prescription drugs

A 20-year-old food delivery agent has been arrested for peddling painkiller tablets while on the job.

Published: 11th September 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 20-year-old food delivery agent has been arrested for peddling painkiller tablets while on the job. Based on a tip-off, the Kilpauk police intercepted a two-wheeler near the Poonamallee High Road-Taylor’s Road junction, and detained the food delivery agent. “The personnel found several prescription drugs in his bag, after which he was arrested,” said a senior police officer. The arrested person was identified as B Muniyasamy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp