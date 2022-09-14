Duchess Utsav, an utsav of luxury and labels 

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Brimming with stylish contemporary ensembles in stunning Indian fabrics and blends, the Duchess Utsav is one of the much-awaited shopping festival among Chennaiites, providing luxury and affordable brands under one roof. After a pause in 2020 and a small-scale event in 2021, the grand spectacle is back in its true glory for the 21st edition at Savera Hotel. The two-day festival brings together creativity, entrepreneurship, art, and artisans.

Started in 2002 by Anu Agarwal, Anuradha Sachdev, Nina Reddy, Rathi Nilakantan and Sujata Mundhra, the Duchess Club is a platform for all the members to network and expand their horizons. Through their annual events — All Women Car Rally and Duchess Utsav — the team provides opportunities for women entrepreneurs from around the country.

“From different cities in the country including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Jaipur, we have curated a team of the best designers, artisans and entrepreneurs. We also extend our support to a lot of first-timers. We are proud to say that many people who started with us have now launched their own boutiques in Chennai,” says Sujata.

What’s in store

Luxury premium leather bags from Calonge, garments woven from natural fibres from Slow Threads, exquisite Kantha stoles, saris and cushion covers from Kalkattevaali, and other stylish works provide a plethora of options for shoppers. An array of classic, contemporary silhouettes from Stephin Lalan, Zapelle, and Bohe from Bengaluru also adds to the richness. The event also offers specially curated collections of real and semi-precious jewellery.

While Sif, Klove India, and Prakritis Tuva display their beauty range of organic homemade products, tantalising precious handcrafted gold and Polki jewellery from Sitaram Jewels along with Banarasi and Ajrakh saris with an exclusive and contemporary motif is all set to style up your look. “We have seen all the products. We want to cater to everybody’s needs which is why it is not only restricted to luxury collections but also includes affordable items. This year the festival is back with its full energy and it is an opportunity you don’t want to miss,” shares Sujata.

CHENNAI: Brimming with stylish contemporary ensembles in stunning Indian fabrics and blends, the Duchess Utsav is one of the much-awaited shopping festival among Chennaiites, providing luxury and affordable brands under one roof. After a pause in 2020 and a small-scale event in 2021, the grand spectacle is back in its true glory for the 21st edition at Savera Hotel. The two-day festival brings together creativity, entrepreneurship, art, and artisans. Started in 2002 by Anu Agarwal, Anuradha Sachdev, Nina Reddy, Rathi Nilakantan and Sujata Mundhra, the Duchess Club is a platform for all the members to network and expand their horizons. Through their annual events — All Women Car Rally and Duchess Utsav — the team provides opportunities for women entrepreneurs from around the country. “From different cities in the country including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Jaipur, we have curated a team of the best designers, artisans and entrepreneurs. We also extend our support to a lot of first-timers. We are proud to say that many people who started with us have now launched their own boutiques in Chennai,” says Sujata. What’s in store Luxury premium leather bags from Calonge, garments woven from natural fibres from Slow Threads, exquisite Kantha stoles, saris and cushion covers from Kalkattevaali, and other stylish works provide a plethora of options for shoppers. An array of classic, contemporary silhouettes from Stephin Lalan, Zapelle, and Bohe from Bengaluru also adds to the richness. The event also offers specially curated collections of real and semi-precious jewellery. While Sif, Klove India, and Prakritis Tuva display their beauty range of organic homemade products, tantalising precious handcrafted gold and Polki jewellery from Sitaram Jewels along with Banarasi and Ajrakh saris with an exclusive and contemporary motif is all set to style up your look. “We have seen all the products. We want to cater to everybody’s needs which is why it is not only restricted to luxury collections but also includes affordable items. This year the festival is back with its full energy and it is an opportunity you don’t want to miss,” shares Sujata.