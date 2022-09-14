GEM Hospital launches women’s ward  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Renowned Tamil orator, public speaker and host Bharathi Baskar inaugurated the Department of Obstetrics & Exclusive Women’s Ward’ at GEM Hospital in Chennai on Monday. She extended her best wishes and praised the hospital for constantly contributing towards the betterment of women’s health. She further appreciated Dr C Palanivelu, founder and chairman, GEM Hospital, for his significant achievement in the field of laparoscopy and robotic surgery.

Dr Palanivelu, said, “GEM Hospital has been providing exclusive gynec-surgical care for women since 30 years. We are happy to introduce our Department of Obstetrics with state-of-the-art labour suites and exclusive women’s ward. The strong OBG and ICU team at GEM Hospital offers excellent care of high risk pregnancies taking specialised care of pregnant women with complex maternal-fetal conditions.”

Elaborating on the facility, Dr S Asokan, CEO, GEM Hospital, Chennai said, “The department of Obstetrics at GEM hospital has Level1 NICU set-up, 24/7 Intensivist manned ICU, and has the facility to perform laparoscopic surgeries in pregnancy. Our newly inaugurated centre will provide patients the privacy with exclusive women’s ward.”

Dr P Senthilnathan, director, GEM Hospital said, “GEM gynaec team will take necessary steps to give personalised care to their patients, to create awareness about health issues faced by women and the need to get treatment at the right time. GEM Hospital is a centre of excellence in laparoscopic and robotic removal of fibroid and cancer of uterus and ovary. Our experienced team of doctors in the department consist of Dr R Karthikha, laparoscopy and robotic gynaecologist, Dr Anitha, obstetrician, Dr Niveditha and Dr Rukkayal Fathima, reproductive medicine, Dr Vanmathy, pain medicine and anaesthesiologist, and Dr Delphin Supriya, gynaec oncosurgery.”The exclusive women’s ward will be a one-stop solution to provide guidance and treatment for all illnesses faced by women and diseases related to breasts.

For information contact: 9500200600 or info@geminstitute.in

