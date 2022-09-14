Home Cities Chennai

GEM Hospital launches women’s ward  

She extended her best wishes and praised the hospital for constantly contributing towards the betterment of women’s health.

Published: 14th September 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Renowned Tamil orator,  public speaker and host Bharathi Baskar inaugurated the Department of Obstetrics & Exclusive Women’s Ward’ at GEM Hospital in Chennai on Monday. She extended her best wishes and praised the hospital for constantly contributing towards the betterment of women’s health. She further appreciated Dr C Palanivelu, founder and chairman, GEM Hospital, for his significant achievement in the field of laparoscopy and robotic surgery.

Dr Palanivelu, said, “GEM Hospital has been providing exclusive gynec-surgical care for women since 30 years. We are happy to introduce our Department of Obstetrics with state-of-the-art labour suites and exclusive women’s ward. The strong OBG and ICU team at GEM Hospital offers excellent care of high risk pregnancies taking specialised care of pregnant women with complex maternal-fetal conditions.”
Elaborating on the facility, Dr S Asokan, CEO, GEM Hospital, Chennai said, “The department of Obstetrics at GEM hospital has Level1 NICU set-up, 24/7 Intensivist manned ICU, and has the facility to perform laparoscopic surgeries in pregnancy. Our newly inaugurated centre will provide patients the privacy with exclusive women’s ward.”

Dr P Senthilnathan, director, GEM Hospital said, “GEM gynaec team will take necessary steps to give personalised care to their patients, to create awareness about health issues faced by women and the need to get treatment at the right time. GEM Hospital is a centre of excellence in laparoscopic and robotic removal of fibroid and cancer of uterus and ovary. Our experienced team of doctors in the department consist of Dr R Karthikha, laparoscopy and robotic gynaecologist, Dr Anitha, obstetrician, Dr Niveditha and Dr Rukkayal Fathima,  reproductive medicine, Dr Vanmathy, pain medicine and anaesthesiologist, and Dr Delphin Supriya, gynaec oncosurgery.”The exclusive women’s ward will be a one-stop solution to provide guidance and treatment for all illnesses faced by women and diseases related to breasts.

For information contact: 9500200600 or info@geminstitute.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GEM Hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp