A typical Pallava era Siva temple in Kanchipuram

The outer walls of the temple are covered with sculptures which are very weather-worn, while the corners have the yali motif.

By Chithra Madhavan
CHENNAI: The Matangeshwara (Siva) temple, is one of the numerous Pallava-era shrines in Kanchipuram which was the erstwhile capital of the Pallava dynasty. Like the other temples constructed during this period, this shrine was constructed using of blocks of sandstone with some granite near the top and base portions. The architectural style is typical of the Pallava era.

This small temple, which faces west, is entered via a flight of steps which lead to the mukha-mandapa. This mandapa has pillars with a lion base, a characteristic feature of the Pallava style of architecture. Various sculptures depicting different forms of Siva, such as Ravana-anugraha-murti (Siva blessing Ravana), Gaja-samhara-murti (Siva slaying a demon who assumed the form of an elephant), Gangadhara-murti (Siva holding River Ganga) and Urdhva-tandava-murti (Siva as Nataraja with one foot raised up) have been carved on the walls of the mukha-mandapa.

The rear wall of the central sanctum has an image of Somaskanda (Siva with consort Uma and son Skanda), again typical of Siva temples of the Pallava epoch, in front of which panel is a Linga made of black stone. The vimana above this sanctum rises up in three tiers.

The outer walls of the temple are covered with sculptures which are very weather-worn, while the corners have the yali motif. These carvings are again, of various forms of Siva such as Gangadhara, Nataraja, Lindoghbhava-murti (Siva whose feet and the tip of the head are not visible) and Bhairava. Other deities such as Durga, Subramanya and Surya are also sculpted on these outer walls.

Thick coats of plaster are seen on many of these sculptures, leading some scholars to opine that they must originally have been painted over like the ones in the Kailasanatha temple in Kanchipuram which still have traces of painting. A Nandi is seen in front of the temple, directly facing the main sanctum.

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

