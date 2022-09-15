Apollo docs use new method to treat irregular heart rhythm in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospitals performed minimally invasive procedures on four patients with atrial fibrillation using cryo balloon ablation, a new interventional procedure, and in one patient, a left atrial appendage closure device procedure was done.

Atrial fibrillation, also known as AF, is an irregular heart rhythm that affects the upper chambers of the heart. Those with AF have a five-times greater risk of stroke and two-times greater risk of heart failure, a press release said.

Cryo Balloon Ablation for AF is a new interventional procedure that is employed to control heart rhythms. Early ablation treatment with a cryo balloon gives better quality of life and reduces the risk of heart failure and stroke in AF patients.

The LAAC device closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage (LAA) and prevents harmful blood clots that can form in the LAA from entering the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke.

By closing off the LAA, the risk of stroke is reduced, and over time, patients may be able to stop taking blood thinners. It is a permanent device that doesn’t have to be replaced and can’t be seen outside, the release added.

