Chennai: Man purchases counterfeit currency through Insta, held

“We opened the package and found fake notes worth Rs 21,500. We traced the receiver and nabbed Sathish,” said a police officer.

Published: 15th September 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who allegedly purchased counterfeit currency via Instagram was arrested by the city police on Tuesday. On September 12, a courier service personnel told the Velachery police he suspected a parcel from Bengaluru had counterfeit currency.

A few months ago, Sathish spoke to the person behind the Instagram page, transferred Rs 1,100, and received counterfeit currency worth Rs 3,000, police said. “Later, he transferred Rs 8,500 and got Rs 13,000. This time, he transferred Rs 15,000 and received Rs 21,500,” they added.

The police seized 69 notes of Rs 100, 8 of Rs 200, and 26 of Rs 500. “While working at a store in Velachery, Sathish would exchange the fake notes with customers and his employer,” said the police. 

