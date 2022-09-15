Home Cities Chennai

Vidya Sagar: Chennai-based NGO empowering the disempowered 

The people selling their wares have been given vocational training in the particular skill by the respective NGOs, adds Mangala.

Published: 15th September 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Stills from the previous edition

Stills from the previous edition

By Nikhil Jayakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a view to empowering the differently-abled by mainstreaming their innate skills as a means to earn a livelihood, Vidya Sagar, a Chennai-based NGO devoted to the uplift and empowerment of the disabled community, will be holding Mela 2022, its yearly exhibition of handmade products.

The event, held in collaboration with 15 other NGOs across Tamil Nadu, will be held on September 17 and 18 at Vidya Sagar, Kotturpuram. The event will be inaugurated by chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand, global ambassador for the organisation.

“Vidya Sagar works with different organisations to provide the differently-abled with a platform where they can showcase their skills in arts and crafts and make a living out of it,” says S Mangala Kumari, assistant co-ordinator, adult programmes at Vidya Sagar.

The 2022 edition of the mela, titled Namma Pasanga Angadi, will feature a wide range of handcrafted products displayed in 25 stalls. Products from doormats to handbags and shopping bags, handmade paper, cups and plates, candles and lamps will be up for sale during the event, apart from handloom products like table cloths and table runners.

Special looms were commissioned for the production of handwoven products, like a tabletop loom that enabled easy access, Mangala mentions. A special food court run by the participants themselves will provide snacks and refreshments to the visitors.

The people selling their wares have been given vocational training in the particular skill by the respective NGOs, adds Mangala.

“In Vidya Sagar alone, there are around 17 adults who pursue some kind of vocational training, and they come out with several products like door mats, table mats, table runners, rugs, yoga mats, coasters and 25-30 types of handwoven products. This event is a fundraiser to encourage them to pursue their vocation,” she says, adding that proceeds from the sale will go directly to the community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vidya Sagar Chennai-based NGO Namma Pasanga Angadi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp