Report calls for rethink as 29 per cent of Chennai city may be inundated in five years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the Chennai Corporation’s draft city climate action plan has been welcomed by various quarters, experts say it may be used as a base document to create a more detailed plan for the future. The report says rising sea levels could submerge 100 metres of coastal area in the next five years.

As per the greenhouse gases inventory for 2018-19, residential buildings account for 31% of emissions, and commercial and institutional buildings account for 26%. Manufacturing and construction industries contribute 11%, and energy industries 2%. Together, they account for 70% of emissions.“The report says residential and commercial buildings constitute a large part of emissions, but doesn’t specify what to do in terms of mitigation,” G Sundarrajan, of Poovulagin Nanbargal, pointed out.

According to the projected flood risks, 29% of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) area could be inundated within five years, and with 100 years, 56.5% would be at risk. In the next 100 years, 68% of slums are at a risk of inundation due to the population density there being twice as much as in the rest of the city. In the same period, 45% of physical infrastructure, such as MTC bus stops, CMRL stations and suburban railway stations, stands to be affected.

With the rise in sea levels, 16% of GCC area (67 sq km) will be permanently inundated in the 2100s, affecting an estimated 10 lakh people, the report says. About 215 slums stand the risk of permanent loss of shelter. In the next five years, the report projects a 7 cm rise in sea level.

“With the report, we have to rethink all developmental projects, including the proposed Parandur airport, which will have a huge environmental impact,” said Sundarrajan.Activists said that while the report’s projections are useful, the extent to which they can be used is limited since the original data sets have not been made available.

“Carbon neutrality is a myth and is dependent on the availability of futuristic technology. For a plan that speaks about surviving beyond the 2100s, the time given for responding is only two weeks. There must have been ward-level discussions before framing the plan,” said Nityanand Jayaraman, a resident and activist.

CHENNAI: While the Chennai Corporation’s draft city climate action plan has been welcomed by various quarters, experts say it may be used as a base document to create a more detailed plan for the future. The report says rising sea levels could submerge 100 metres of coastal area in the next five years. As per the greenhouse gases inventory for 2018-19, residential buildings account for 31% of emissions, and commercial and institutional buildings account for 26%. Manufacturing and construction industries contribute 11%, and energy industries 2%. Together, they account for 70% of emissions.“The report says residential and commercial buildings constitute a large part of emissions, but doesn’t specify what to do in terms of mitigation,” G Sundarrajan, of Poovulagin Nanbargal, pointed out. According to the projected flood risks, 29% of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) area could be inundated within five years, and with 100 years, 56.5% would be at risk. In the next 100 years, 68% of slums are at a risk of inundation due to the population density there being twice as much as in the rest of the city. In the same period, 45% of physical infrastructure, such as MTC bus stops, CMRL stations and suburban railway stations, stands to be affected. With the rise in sea levels, 16% of GCC area (67 sq km) will be permanently inundated in the 2100s, affecting an estimated 10 lakh people, the report says. About 215 slums stand the risk of permanent loss of shelter. In the next five years, the report projects a 7 cm rise in sea level. “With the report, we have to rethink all developmental projects, including the proposed Parandur airport, which will have a huge environmental impact,” said Sundarrajan.Activists said that while the report’s projections are useful, the extent to which they can be used is limited since the original data sets have not been made available. “Carbon neutrality is a myth and is dependent on the availability of futuristic technology. For a plan that speaks about surviving beyond the 2100s, the time given for responding is only two weeks. There must have been ward-level discussions before framing the plan,” said Nityanand Jayaraman, a resident and activist.