CM Stalin opens Rs 78-crore Velachery flyover

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the second arm of the Velachery flyover, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 78.49 crore. He also inaugurated the Perungalathur Railway bridge, built at a cost of Rs 37 crore, through video-conference from the Secretariat in Chennai.

The 640-metre flyover was constructed to connect the Velachery-Tambaram route at the Vijayanagaram bus stand. The flyover is expected to decongest traffic in and around the area and help school students and the public reach their destinations on time.“This flyover will be helpful to people who want to reach Guindy, Saidapet, Taramani, East Coast Road, IT park, Madipakkam, Pallikaranai, Thuraipakkam, and surrounding areas,” said an official release.

Under the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the Velachery flyover, which has a two-lane carriageway of 7.5 metres each, was constructed at a cost of Rs 145.49 crore at Vijayanagar in Velachery, connecting the Taramani-Tambaram road and the Velachery bypass.The first arm of the flyover, connecting the road from Taramani to the Velachery bypass, was opened on November 1, 2021, the press release said.

Meanwhile, the Perungalathur four-way bridge would be useful to commuters travelling from Chennai to Chengalpattu, and for those commuting from Chengalpattu to Chennai. It will also provide a connection to Tambaram East Bypass Road and Srinivasaragavan Street.Minsters EV Velu, TM Anbarasan, and Ma Subramanian were present at the inauguration, along with government officials.

