Coastal clean-up drive held in Chennai city

CHENNAI: Environment Minister V Meyyanathan on Saturday inaugurated State-level coastal clean-up and awareness events at Neelankarai beach on the occasion of International Coastal Clean-up Day. Such programmes will be continued across the State in the subsequent weeks. The ministry earlier conducted awareness events regarding the ban on single-use plastic items at the Koyambedu market and bus terminus. Coastal clean-up activities are aimed at encouraging people to play a proactive role in protecting marine life. The initiative is being organised by the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, and the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, and is being supported by GIZ India and the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management. During the event, the minister also unveiled the campaign mascot - Nandu.