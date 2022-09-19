BoB and TIIC ink pact to assist entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bank of Baroda (BoB) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (TIIC) to extend working capital facilities to entrepreneurs.

TIIC promotes industrial development in Tamil Nadu by providing credit facilities to business units to purchase land and machinery, and construct buildings. The MOUs were signed by R Palanivel R, DGM, on behalf of TIIC and A Saravanakumar, general manager, zonal head, Chennai zone on behalf of the Bank of Baroda.

