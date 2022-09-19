Home Cities Chennai

BoB and TIIC ink pact to assist entrepreneurs

TIIC promotes industrial development in Tamil Nadu by providing credit facilities to business units to purchase land and machinery, and construct buildings.

Published: 19th September 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

The MoU between Bank of Baroda and TIIC is aimed at extending working capital facilities to entrepreneurs | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Bank of Baroda (BoB) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (TIIC) to extend working capital facilities to entrepreneurs.

TIIC promotes industrial development in Tamil Nadu by providing credit facilities to business units to purchase land and machinery, and construct buildings. The MOUs were signed by R Palanivel R, DGM, on behalf of TIIC and A Saravanakumar, general manager, zonal head, Chennai zone on behalf of the Bank of Baroda. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of Baroda TIIC Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp