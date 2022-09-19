Chennai: Arumbakkam encroachments force locals to take detour to metro station

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: People living behind the Arumbakkam metro station complain that they are forced to take a nearly two-km detour to access the station as the Virugambakkam - Arumbakkam canal was encroached. They urged the corporation to create a walkway to improve last-mile connectivity.

“A few residents raised complaints when the bund of the canal started being encroached several years ago. But no action was taken, and now, it will be difficult to clear them and make a walkway to the Metro” said Ramanathan, who owns a shop in Padamanaba Nagar.

Locals said they now have to hire an autorickshaw or walk about two km to reach the Metro station, which is hardly a few hundred metres away. Thousands living in Padmanabha Nagar, Kamala Nehru Nagar, Tamizhar Street and nearby areas are affected by this.

“The bund on the other side of the canal goes up to MMDA, but the bunds on the side of the Metro station have been encroached. Recently, the encroachers even erected a gate to block the path. Despite complaints to elected representatives, no action was taken,” said Sudha Ramalingam, an advocate and resident.

Ward 106 councillor Ramalingam said he sent a plea — to clear the encroachments and strengthen the bunds — to the CM through the MLA. “The CM recently asked each constituency for 10 demands. We listed this as one. Action will be taken soon,” he added.

