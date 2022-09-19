Tamil Nadu police seize 315 kg of gutka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a special drive against banned tobacco products held from September 11 to 17, the city police registered 150 cases, arrested 151 people, and recovered 314.6 kg of gutka, 29.35 kg of mawa, two two-wheelers, and Rs 750 in cash.

The largest seizure nearly 250 kg of gutka was made by the Saidapet police on September 12. The police are conducting a special city-wide drive to curb the trade of banned tobacco products. It was launched based on orders from Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

