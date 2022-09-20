A soulful, starry spectacle

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A starlit, breezy night outdoors at SPR City, Perambur was the perfect scenario to take in Bollywood music. The cheering college students holding up their torchlights and singing along to their favourite songs, kids enthusiastically repeating the only words they knew and families having a ball at the Sachet-Parampara concert on Sunday, immersed the city in the musical realm. Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, the music composer, singer and lyricist duo charmed the Chennaiites with their celebrated songs and vibrant live performance.

After meeting at the reality show The Voice India and becoming life partners, the duo has been creating magic together since 2016. They shared, “We are excited to perform here in Chennai and we have got a great welcome. You might have heard all our songs through movies or the Internet but now it is the opportunity for everyone to hear it live. Our songs reflect what we are and retells our love story. When we are performing and singing, everyone is like a part of our family.” Their first concert in Chennai was welcomed with much love from the audience.

Into the mellow melodies

Starting with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the duo dressed in black, delivered their profound message that their songs are created from the love they have for each other. With the soothing Mere Sohneya sung next — the ensemble gave a calming addition to the concert and made the whole Kabir Singh album endearing. With the pulsating madness of the The Humma Song, the singers made the entire crowd dance and sing in zest. This song had listeners ask for more 90’s hits; presumably because they hadn’t heard the song in years. In between small breaks, Pratap PrB, a playback singer, took the stage and entertained the audience with the latest Bollywood hit list.

The crowd of almost 1,500 was singing along to hits like Kesariya, Chaand Baaliyan and Aabaad Barbaad. Sachet-Parampara became a sensation after their composition for Kabir Singh was received with open hands from people all over the country. Together, they also created music for other movies including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Saaho, Tanhaji and Jersey.

The night was presented by Masaledaar and organised by Punit Bhandari, Himanshu Kothari and Akansh Jain of In Vogue Company, associate partner with Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade and Arun Jain of IGC, Naveen of Chilly Tales and Darshan Nahar. Himanshu said, “We wanted people to enjoy a soulful concert at the heart of the city. We were worried about the rain and other unfortunate scenarios but luckily we have the best weather and a good crowd for this perfect occasion. To maximise the experience for the audience we gave special attention to the technicalities — the starry golden and blue lighting, the high quality speakers from Hyderabad. This is something very unique than any other concerts that had ever happened in the city.” The New Indian Express was the print partner for the event.



