Home Cities Chennai

Federal Bank launches instant kissan credit card

Federal bank on Monday launched a pilot programme of all-digital Instant Kissan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, by which loans are disbursed to farmers within five minutes.

Published: 20th September 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Federal Bank in Delhi.

Federal Bank. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Federal Bank on Monday launched a pilot programme of all-digital Instant Kissan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, by which loans are disbursed to farmers within five minutes. The programme has been conceptualised by RBI to digitalise rural financing is supported by RBI Innovation Hub and takes eKYC data from Aadhar and land records from Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency among others. It will be rolled out in selected districts including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Hosur and expanded into other parts of the country.

The scheme targets to lend to 50 lakh farmers in the State and sanction loans up to `1.60 lakh without security. Shyam Srinivasan MD and CEO of the bank said, “Usually the turnaround time for a farm loan is around four weeks and the farmers have to pay multiple visits to the branch, but in this process applications are processed in minutes. Easy availability of credit makes the lives of farmers easy and with technology, we’re connecting money with deserving people.” 

Business correspondents and field officers will help farmers availing this loan and tie-ups with agri-related companies will take up this scheme, Harsh Dugar, Country Head, Wholesale Banking, Federal Bank told TNIE. The bank plans to extend the loan program to agriculture and allied activities like poultry and dairy, he further said.

The loan will be allocated to new customers and customers from other banks. The interest rates will range from 4% to 9%. Rajesh Bansal, CEO, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, and Vijayendra Pandian, Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts, Tamil Nadu Govt were present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp