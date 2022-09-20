Philanthropy on the menu

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no right time for giving to the needy, but if you do need to set apart time, perhaps the Daan Utsav would be a more-than-appropriate occasion. Coming around the corner, the Utsav will be celebrated between October 2 and 8 by philanthropists across the country, including those at Chennai Mission Trust’s Battle of Buffet, in association with Manava Seva Dharma Samvardhini and Aram Porul (for the past three years). Bringing food and philanthropy together, the buffet was established 13 years ago when the Trust noticed the struggles for fundraising faced by several NGOs.

“A special school had organised a violin concert in Coimbatore and spent about Rs 8 lakh to collect Rs 7 lakh, essentially losing Rs 1 lakh. Most NGOs do these kinds of music concerts or a marathon or show to collect money but spending on the auditorium, tickets and the artistes, they don’t have much left in the kitty unless someone sponsors the programme. We thought, we will combine food and music and we, the Trust, will underwrite the entire expense of the hall, hiring and artiste charges through us and friends, and the NGOs will sell tickets against a donation. In this way, you’re giving the donation directly to the NGO,” said a representative from Chennai Mission Trust under Advantage Foods Pvt Ltd.

The buffet is hosted free of cost by several hoteliers and anyone donating over `7,500 to NGOs may receive a donor pass. The event also hosts performances by known faces in the music industry. This year will see the performance of contemporary South Indian band IndoSoul by Karthik Iyer. This year, the buffet features over sixty NGOs.

“It’s an opportunity to identify and support the hidden gems of rural Tamil Nadu. Many NGOs in major cities often find recognition but there are gems somewhere hidden without visibility in the rural-most parts of the state that are doing fantastic work. BoB is an opportunity to bring up those NGOs and also introduce them to corporates (looking for CSR opportunities),” says a representative of Aram Porul. But, as they say, charity begins at home and several NGOs from namma Chennai are looking to denizens to raise money for their respective causes. CE spoke to a handful, who shared their work and hopes from this year’s BoB:

Stills from previous Battle of Buffet musical

events, featuring well-known musicians

for over more than a decade.

ANEW (Association for Non-Traditional Employment for Women)

‘You educate a woman, you empower a family’ is the belief that 25-year-old ANEW has maintained ever since their inception in a garage. The organisation works towards providing training for “non-traditional” jobs nursing, computers, driving (which were considered non traditional when they started) girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

“They are from Government and corporation schools and colleges, mostly first-generation literates. Once they are selected for the course, they get holistic training including English classes and self defence, not just a certificate,” says Vinodini Sudhindran, president. About BoB, she adds, “For an NGO to do a standalone fundraiser is difficult. It’s convenient to be a part of BoB and raise funds in the stipulated time; they also have a common pool. You get visibility too. With the funds raised, we will run our courses and donors can also contribute for specific donations.”

Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA)

Addressing a concern that affects one in six children, MDA is a 30-year-old organisation that helps children with dyslexia in various ways. One, by empowering teachers, who can help remediate the condition in class. They also run their own remediation centre with tried and tested methodology for identification and remediation. “We will use the money raised to develop content and training material, prepare educational aid and remediation kits to be delivered to schools. The focus now is also on taking the problem to children from underprivileged backgrounds. We have been associated with BoB for the past seven or eight years and it has had multiple benefits,” shares D Chandrashekar, founder.

Golden Butterflies Children Palliative Care Foundation

Serving the needs of underprivileged children who are fighting chronic illnesses and incurable diseases, since 2018, Golden Butterflies works on four verticals. GB Hear For You works on counselling and holistic active support for the patient and their family, GB Bandwagon refers to art and recreational activities and non formal education for the children and their siblings, GB Brick by Brick works on training, workshops with doctors, nurses and social workers to bring awareness and sensitise people about paediatric palliative care, and GB Right Where You Are (paediatric supportive (home) care). “We have been with BoB since our inception. This kind of platform helps us meet more people and network in the area. This year, we are looking for nutritional support. Per month, if a person can be given (things worth) Rs 1,000, it will help them for two months,” explains Stella Matthew, founder and managing director.

Victory Sports Foundation

The benefits of taking up sports are far beyond physical, as Victory Sports Foundation has seen since its inception in 2004. Currently working in four districts Chennai, Thiruvallur, Thirupattur and Thiruvannamalai the NGO aims to provide sports education to every child. Through their efforts, many children have acquired jobs in the Government and private institutions and gone ahead to play for the country, informs Thanigaivelan Shanthakumar, founder and managing trustee. About their association with BoB, he adds, “BoB is helping us through fundraising for initiatives like ‘Play for Health’ and ‘Sports for All’. We have been taking part for three years and it has increased exposure to raise micro and macro funds.”

Rajammal Trust for Special Children

When B Senthamil Selvi saw a lack of special schools in her area of Ennore, she took matters into her own hands, creating Kumaran Special School under Rajammal Trust for Special Children. The school works on education and vocational training for those with disabilities and is split into four sections for the varied pool: 0-6 years, 7-12 (Primary), 12-18 (Secondary) and 18+ (Vocational). “We work on activities of daily living and ensure that they know how to perform tasks like eating, going to the bathroom and dressing themselves. We also have a special tech (financially provided for by Government) van driver, therapist, occupation therapist. Through BoB, we will raise funds to remunerate the others and to maintain the place,” says the founder.

Parikshan Charitable Trust

A mobile science van runs through rural areas, spreading the knowledge of science to children willing to learn. This van under Parikshan Charitable Trust has been teaching science and maths experiments using practical demonstration in 13 districts since 2009. So far, the Trust has reached 3,400 schools and 12.3 lakh children. “We have been associated with BoB since 2012. The funds previously earned from this have been used for teacher salaries, fuel cost; the crucial part here is the operational cost. Apart from running the van, there is plan B, which is reaching schools through bikes; that way we can cover children in many locations,” says Arivarasan V, programme director.

Aarvam Bro Siga Animation Centre

“We (a group of friends) began this NGO in 1984. We are all slum children and we developed (our successes) through sports and scouting when we studied in college. So, we formally started volunteering with students and created a teaching centre for football and other sports. We also continued our support to slum children for development, education, child rights and skill building,” shares Shanmugam S, honorary secretary. Having worked with BoB since its inception, Aarvam has received a lot of support from the platform, he adds. Every year, they explore a different concept, this year being a reading class programme.They wish to create a resource centre youth movement and inculcate the habit of reading in corporation and Government schools. The vision is to implement it in Adi Dravidar schools.

AARDE Foundation

To save the environment and empower the rural economy, AARDE Foundation has been working with Pazhaverkadu (Pulicat) Village since 2009, among other projects. One of their initiatives include empowering the women of the area (fishermen’s wives) to create traditional hand-crafted baskets. The raw materials are sourced from the surroundings, the tree climbers earn by supplying said material, the tree is protected and subsequently, it protects wetland bunds and soil erosion.

“We have been participating in BoB for the last three years. This fundraising event has helped us establish a raw material bank for the women, open two shops in Chennai to sell the product directly by the women for women, and conduct training programmes. In BoB-2022, we are planning to construct a workplace for women,” shares Xavier Benedict, founder trustee.

Oct 2-8

The Daan Utsav will be celebrated from October 2 to 8 by philanthropists across the country, including those at Chennai Mission Trust’s Battle of Buffet. Visit battleofbuffet.org to donate to your favourite cause.

