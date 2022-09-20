Woman kills ward member near Tambaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old DMK functionary was hacked to death by a woman near Tambaram on Monday. The police are yet to make an arrest. According to Somangalam police, the accused was identified as Logeshwari alias Esther (45).

The police said the victim MC Sathish, DMK ward member of Naduveerapattu, had lodged a police complaint stating that Logeshwari bought liquor from TASMAC and sold them from her house. Sathish kept telling her to stop selling liquor. On Monday, Lokeshwari took Sathish inside her house and locked him in. She then allegedly hacked him to death and fled.

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old DMK functionary was hacked to death by a woman near Tambaram on Monday. The police are yet to make an arrest. According to Somangalam police, the accused was identified as Logeshwari alias Esther (45). The police said the victim MC Sathish, DMK ward member of Naduveerapattu, had lodged a police complaint stating that Logeshwari bought liquor from TASMAC and sold them from her house. Sathish kept telling her to stop selling liquor. On Monday, Lokeshwari took Sathish inside her house and locked him in. She then allegedly hacked him to death and fled.