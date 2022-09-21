Dancing to the beat of your drummer

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To the rhythm of the drum, the tatkaar of the dancer and the fluidity of water, came alive the stage when Neha Banerjee and Kalaimamani-recipient Sivamani performed their show Dancing Waters in Mumbai, three years ago. A fusion of classical dance and percussion, the show executed by Neha’s institute Kathak Darpan Trust is now set to entertain Chennaiites, after a halt due to Covid.

“The show in Mumbai was a super hit event and attended by several celebrities. It is the confluence of Kathak and drums, and this is a unique concept in itself because, previously, people have never actually done a proper confluence of drums and Kathak. Looking at the success of the show, we thought we should bring it to Chennai as Sivamaniji is popular here and Kathak is new to the audience. While they all know about Kathak, no artiste from Chennai has come up with this (scale) of concert,” she claims. The show will take place on September 24, 6.30 pm at Sir Mutha Concert Hall, Lady Andal School.

Water, water

The show’s name brings light to the importance of water in our lives and water conservation. Keeping in mind the theme, the performance will include “water-based raags”, variations of Raag Malhar in Hindustani music— Megh Malhar, Miya Malhar, Desh Rag — that all talk about water. And while the dance form may still be making its way into Chennai culture, Neha says that it is a show that can be enjoyed by connoisseurs and amateurs alike.

“Everybody can enjoy this show. Even though it is purely classical, the speed and the fusion flavour in it make it connect with the audience. Everybody understands rains, everybody understands water, everybody understands love and a little bit of chhed chhaad (teasing), so you don’t need to understand the taals. You will enjoy the speed, the rhythm, the pirouettes, and the footwork,” explains Neha, a disciple of the late Pt Birju Maharaj of the Lucknow Gharana. While she brings in her expertise, the music team also includes artistes from the Banaras Gharana. Runaa Rizvii Sivamani will also perform at the event, the music for which has been composed by Somnath Mishra and Vivek Mishra.

Fusion, with care

While celebrating the fusion with percussion, Neha elaborates that a fusion doesn’t mean one can just do anything with it. Merging any classical and western song is not a fusion in her opinion, she says. “Fusion has to make some sense. When two different types of rhythms are coming (together) — like Kathak has everything to do with different patterns of rhythm and drums are all about rhythms as well, so two beautiful things that talk so much about patterns of rhythm come together,” she adds.

She also points out that drums are not the only instrument involved. The audience will also see the inclusion of a harmonium, guitar and keyboard. “When these instruments come together, they create a fusion and we work on something creative and create something new out of it. We are following the same line and trying to reach the same point in our classical music. It is felt by the audience and automatically reaches out to you,” she mentions. Now, it is left to see if this rhythm will find a place in Chennai’s heart.

