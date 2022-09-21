Delivery boys’ protest hits Swiggy sales

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Calling the revised payment structure exploitative, Swiggy delivery agents staged a protest here on Tuesday. Services came to standstill as several agents refused to take up orders.

V Poongavanam, a delivery agent with Swiggy for three years, said, “I earn Rs 12,000 a week by working 10 hours a day. Under the new payment structure, I have to work 15- 16 hours a day and will get just Rs 13,500 a week. In the daytime (ultra shift), an agent used to earn Rs 12,000-15,000 a week. Now we are forced to work for long hours for the same pay.”

The protesters said about 800 delivery agents were protesting across the city for the second day on Tuesday. Another city-based deliveryman Valliyappan Chandran alleged agents are expected to deliver 30 orders a day. “I rode more than 300 km to earn Rs 400. How much will be left for me after the petrol cost? Swiggy is not responding to our queries,” he said.

Restaurants witnessed an up-to-70% drop in online sales due to the protest, M Ravi, president of Chennai Hotels Association said. When TNIE enquired about the issue, without responding to specific queries on payment structure, Swiggy said the payout will ensure delivery agents can earn well irrespective of the platform orders. “There are no changes to how much Swiggy’s delivery executives earn or how long they work,” the statement said.

CHENNAI: Calling the revised payment structure exploitative, Swiggy delivery agents staged a protest here on Tuesday. Services came to standstill as several agents refused to take up orders. V Poongavanam, a delivery agent with Swiggy for three years, said, “I earn Rs 12,000 a week by working 10 hours a day. Under the new payment structure, I have to work 15- 16 hours a day and will get just Rs 13,500 a week. In the daytime (ultra shift), an agent used to earn Rs 12,000-15,000 a week. Now we are forced to work for long hours for the same pay.” The protesters said about 800 delivery agents were protesting across the city for the second day on Tuesday. Another city-based deliveryman Valliyappan Chandran alleged agents are expected to deliver 30 orders a day. “I rode more than 300 km to earn Rs 400. How much will be left for me after the petrol cost? Swiggy is not responding to our queries,” he said. Restaurants witnessed an up-to-70% drop in online sales due to the protest, M Ravi, president of Chennai Hotels Association said. When TNIE enquired about the issue, without responding to specific queries on payment structure, Swiggy said the payout will ensure delivery agents can earn well irrespective of the platform orders. “There are no changes to how much Swiggy’s delivery executives earn or how long they work,” the statement said.